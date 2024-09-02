Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

It’s a special show today, with Donal in studio and Greg and the team in Ards Forest Park on today’s leg of the Donegal Camino in support of Cancer Care West. There are regular inserts over the whole show from Greg. Also in the first hour, We discuss a campaign to limit smartphone use among children in South Donegal, we hear from Donegal Airport about new security rules, and a major archaeological dig is happening  this month beside Derry’s walls………

We discuss whether children should be prevented from going to the toilet in school, Canon David Crooks speaks to us after celebrating his last service in Taughboyne, and musician Matt McGranaghan is in studio to discuss a landmark case at the WRC…….

We speak to the Road Safety Authority about National Go Slow Day, New York based Seanad hopeful Hilary Beirne tells us why he wants to represent the diaspora  in Leinster House, and we speak to RGDATA about the rise in crime affecting retail businesses, and Greg has more from Ards Forest Park………

