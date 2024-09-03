People being invited to apply for ATU ‘Available Places’

School leavers and adults who wish to go to college but didn’t get the offers they wanted, or didn’t apply to the CAO, are being invited to apply for ‘Available Places’ across the Atlantic Technological University.

Places are available on a number of courses, including a Level 6 Pharmacy Technician course in Letterkenny, Level 7 Computing and Science courses in Letterkenny and a Level 7 Culinary Arts course in Killybegs.

ATU Marketing Manager Fiona Kelly says it gives people who mightn’t otherwise have gone to college the opportunity to do so…………….

More details and a full list of courses available HERE

ATU Statement –

Atlantic Technological University (ATU), University of Choice in 2024 Almost 57,000 applicants received an offer from the Central Applications Office (CAO) in Round 1 of the CAO process. Over 8,000 applicants to Atlantic Technological University (ATU) received an offer in Round 1, with the university continuing to see significant interest and growth in level 8 programmes at the university. ATU has solidified its position as the university of choice, with 81% of applicants receiving their first choice offers across level 8 and level 6/7 programmes. A substantial portion of applicants received their coveted first preference choice at ATU. Of the offers made by ATU, more than 6,800 students were offered their first-choice programme. Commenting on the Round 1 Offers, ATU Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr. Billy Bennett said; “We are delighted to see continued growth and interest in ATU’s programmes. ATU is committed to delivering excellence in education and providing a conducive environment for students to thrive. The fact we are offering so many first preferences, shows we are the university of choice for many students. The university continues to evolve and expand its horizons, and we look forward to welcoming our first-year cohort this September across our 9 university campuses.”

The advice to students from Jacinta Ryan, ATU Academic Affairs Manager is for students to accept their offer by the deadline of 15.00 on the 3rd of September. Jacinta added, “If you haven’t received an offer for your first preference, don’t panic. Additional offer rounds might bring new opportunities. We encourage those who have received an offer from ATU to accept their offer. You can touch base with the ATU admissions or marketing team if you need support or advice at this time.”

Round 2 offers will be available to view on the 9th of September at 2pm with a reply date of Wednesday the 11th of September at 3pm. Fiona Kelly, ATU Marketing Manager commented, “Students who have not received an offer should know that opportunities are still available to join the university. Available Places provides an opportunity to start university this September if you have not yet secured an offer. Perhaps you have not made a CAO application, you didn’t get the offer you hoped to get or have simply changed your mind about what you would like to study, Available Places could work for you. Our advice is to contact us, if you need any support or guidance at this time contact the team via cao@atu.ie.”

To find out more about Available Places at ATU check out www.atu.ie/available-places