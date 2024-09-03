Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Sinn Fein Spokesperson, Deputy Pearse Doherty, joins Greg to outline Sinn Fein’s recently published new housing plan:

This hour has Community Garda Information and reaction to the controversial  Junior Cycle textbook containing ‘absurdly misconceived and discriminatory’ depictions of an Irish family:

A barrister outlines why Enoch Burke is back in jail, we are in the garden with Paul and their is detail from a worrying report on children’s online experience:

3 September 2024

3 September 2024
Kitten injured thrown from car window
3 September 2024

3 September 2024
25 students or more is an oversized classroom – INTO
3 September 2024

3 September 2024
Man assaulted by group of people in Buncrana
3 September 2024

3 September 2024
