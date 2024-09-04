Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE bus cancellation disrupts student’s college start

A young man with autism and cerebral palsy, who started college this week, has faced a setback when his specialized HSE bus transportation was unexpectedly canceled just three days before the start of the term.

Oisin, who turned 18 over the summer, has found the transition to adult services challenging.

It’s understood that he is one of around 40 individuals affected by the delay, with no alternative transportation options currently offered.

His mother Tanya told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that bus was going to be the only familiarity for Oisin starting the new term:

