Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at some of the stories in today’s papers we chat to Tanya. She tells Greg about her son Oisin, a young man with autism and cerebral palsy, who started college this week. His specialized HSE bus transportation was unexpectedly canceled just three days before the start of the term. We also talk to one Councillor whose not happy with the terms of a meeting with Irish Water:

Greg’s joined by Catriona Cunningham – her play The Marian Hotel comes to An Grianan later this month and is a moving drama based on her real-life experiences of giving birth to her daughter in the Marianvale home in Newry. Liam Doherty joins us from Dubai to talk about the Donegal/Dubai GAA Club and we talk to listener Patsy about the search for her mother and connecting with the sister she didn’t know she had:

We reveal the remarkable story of person found rough sleeping in a bin in Letterkenny. Serious injury was only avoided due to close following of health and safety protocols. We have reaction to the scoping inquiry into allegations of abuse at schools run by religious orders. Chris is in with business news and ‘Wellness Wednesday’ is on the dangers of vaping: