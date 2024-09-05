Ryan MacHugh setting sights on Billy Coleman Award with season end big push

Donegal’s Ryan MacHugh has given himself a chance of taking the 2024 Junior British Rally Championship title after the latest win with navigator Arthur Kearns at Rally Ceredigion last weekend.

The victory was the second for the Motorsport Ireland Academy driver and a solid run in the final round will give the crew at least a podium if not an outright title win.

Earlier in the summer Ryan also sealed the Irish Tarmac Championship RC4 category and he’s still in the hunt for the forestry crown.

Ryan feels he’ll need a big push in the latter stage of the season if he is to be a contender for the Billy Coleman Award.