Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ryan MacHugh setting sights on Billy Coleman Award with season end big push

Donegal’s Ryan MacHugh has given himself a chance of taking the 2024 Junior British Rally Championship title after the latest win with navigator Arthur Kearns at Rally Ceredigion last weekend.

The victory was the second for the Motorsport Ireland Academy driver and a solid run in the final round will give the crew at least a podium if not an outright title win.

Earlier in the summer Ryan also sealed the Irish Tarmac Championship RC4 category and he’s still in the hunt for the forestry crown.

Ryan feels he’ll need a big push in the latter stage of the season if he is to be a contender for the Billy Coleman Award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with dangerous driving in Derry

5 September 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, September 5th

5 September 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man who drowned in Donegal named locally

5 September 2024
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after incident at Altnagelvin Hospital

5 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with dangerous driving in Derry

5 September 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, September 5th

5 September 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man who drowned in Donegal named locally

5 September 2024
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after incident at Altnagelvin Hospital

5 September 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stormont Executive agrees Programme for Government

5 September 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and vehicle seized after police chase in Derry

5 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube