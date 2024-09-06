Harps hit four to win two on the trot

Finn Harps have beaten Athlone Town 4-1 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Athlone Town Stadium this evening.

Following on from his goal last week against Cobh, it was Patrick “Dixie” Ferry who had Harps in front after just 3 minutes.

Ferry then added his second of the game on the half-hour mark when his deflected shot flew across the ‘keeper into the bottom corner after some good work by captain Tony McNamee.

Darren Murphy’s side were good value for their two goal lead at half time and could have been even further ahead as Jamie Watson and Success Edogun both came close to scoring in the first period.

Harps also had the better of the play in the second half and almost went 3-0 up on 50 minutes when a beautifully struck free-kick from McNamee was inches away from finding the top corner.

Success Edogun did hit the away side’s third on 75 minutes after he held off multiple defenders to slot home.

Athlone pulled one back in the 80th minute thanks to a mistake in the Finn Harps defence, but just two minutes later Success Edogun notched his second to make it 4-1 and put the game to bed.

The result keeps the Ballybofey side in the hunt for the play-off places – they now sit sixth, four points off Bray Wanderers who were beaten 1-0 away to Longford tonight.

In other games, Cork City are First Division Champions after their 1-0 win at UCD, third-placed Wexford defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-1 and Kerry had a 1-0 away win against Treaty.