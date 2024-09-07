Horse-Racing: 16/1 double for Browne-McMonagle in Navan

Dylan Browne-McMonagle is continuing to make waves on the horse-racing scene.

The young Letterkenny jockey has had several winners in recent weeks and kept up his great form of late by clinching a 16/1 double at Navan this evening.

Firstly, he was on board “Irish Rumour” in the 15:25 race for trainer Miss Jennifer Anne Lynch – he went off as the 7/2 favourite.

Then, at 17:40 he rode 11/4 shot “Naturally Nimble” to glory for Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

Browne-McMonagle is back in action early tomorrow afternoon at Longchamp.