Horse-Racing: 16/1 double for Browne-McMonagle in Navan

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne-McMonagle is continuing to make waves on the horse-racing scene.

The young Letterkenny jockey has had several winners in recent weeks and kept up his great form of late by clinching a 16/1 double at Navan this evening.

Firstly, he was on board “Irish Rumour” in the 15:25 race for trainer Miss Jennifer Anne Lynch – he went off as the 7/2 favourite.

Then, at 17:40 he rode 11/4 shot “Naturally Nimble” to glory for Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

Browne-McMonagle is back in action early tomorrow afternoon at Longchamp.

 

 

IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Audio, Top Stories

Charity calls for accommodation support for over 18s still in school

7 September 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Over 160 reports made regarding historical religious school sexual abuse

7 September 2024
Gweedore power
News, Top Stories

Over 170 customers affected by power outage in Gweedore

7 September 2024
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News, Top Stories

Irish Army member found dead at Curragh Camp

7 September 2024
