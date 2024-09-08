Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man remains in critical condition following Derry assault

A man remains in critical condition after an assault in Derry on Friday evening.

Detectives are appealing for information after he was found with serious injuries in Sackville Street, Derry at around 9 o’clock.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service also attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the injuries and Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area at the time and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101.

