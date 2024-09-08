McLaughlin and Patton feature in Ireland U19’s win over Kazakhstan

Finn Harps duo Aaron McLaughlin and Sean Patton, who is on loan from Derry City, both featured for Ireland Men’s Under-19s team in their 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in the Slovenia Nations Cup yesterday.

St Patrick Athletic’s Luke Kehir, a late call-up to the Irish squad, gave Tom Mohan’s team the lead after seven minutes when he effort was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Four minutes later Shamrock Rovers’ Dillon made it 2-0, but Kazakhstan struck back through Ayan Baidavletov on the half-hour mark.

Dillon struck his second of the contest 10 minutes into the second half when a ball over the top was held up by Harps man Aaron McLaughlin, he laid it off to Dillon who lobbed the advancing keeper for 3-1.

Next up for Ireland is Slovenia on Tuesday morning as they look to end their September camp on a high.