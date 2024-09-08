Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McLaughlin and Patton feature in Ireland U19’s win over Kazakhstan

Photo: FAI.ie
Finn Harps duo Aaron McLaughlin and Sean Patton, who is on loan from Derry City, both featured for Ireland Men’s Under-19s team in their 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in the Slovenia Nations Cup yesterday.

St Patrick Athletic’s Luke Kehir, a late call-up to the Irish squad, gave Tom Mohan’s team the lead after seven minutes when he effort was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Four minutes later Shamrock Rovers’ Dillon made it 2-0, but Kazakhstan struck back through Ayan Baidavletov on the half-hour mark.

Dillon struck his second of the contest 10 minutes into the second half when a ball over the top was held up by Harps man Aaron McLaughlin, he laid it off to Dillon who lobbed the advancing keeper for 3-1.

Next up for Ireland is Slovenia on Tuesday morning as they look to end their September camp on a high.

McLaughlin and Patton also featured in a 2-1 win over France in Slovenia on Thursday.
