9 Donegal schools to join Arts Council’s Creative Schools programme

9 new schools in Donegal are to join the Arts Council’s Creative Schools programme.

184 new schools and Youthreach centres across the country are taking part in the two-year initiative which enables schools to discover additional ways of working and uncover the impact of creativity on children and young people’s learning, development and well-being.

The Donegal schools chosen will each receive a €4,000 grant and will have access to a professional Creative Associate for two years who will support them to develop and implement their own bespoke Creative School Plan.

The Donegal schools taking part are: