Bridgend to Derry Route Improvement Project preferred route identified

A Preferred Route Corridor for the N13 Bridgend to Derry Route Improvement Project has been identified.

Once complete, the works will improve congestion and road safety along the N13 from west of Bridgend to the A2 Buncrana Road in Derry.

The Department for Infrastructure in the North are in tandem, progressing a road improvement project on the A2.

A public consultation on the identified preferred route option is ongoing until October 3rd.

Councillor Paul Canning says it’s vital business owners and those using the route daily have their say:

