Council to investigate claims of unauthorised bituminous coal processing plant in Inishowen

Donegal County Council has confirmed that it will begin investigations into allegations of the development of an unauthorised bituminous coal processing plant in Inishowen.

Health and safety concerns have been raised over the development in recent days.

It has also been claimed that planning permission has not been sought nor granted for the facility.

In a statement, the Council says following complaints received over the weekend the matter will be examined under the provisions of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) with the aim of establishing the nature of any potential unauthorised development.

Given the enforcement processes involved with any potential unauthorised development case Donegal County Council say it will not be making any further comment.

