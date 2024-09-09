DCC warns businesses they face prosecution if used cooking oil is not disposed of correctly

Donegal County Council has issued a reminder to commercial food-serving establishments, particularly takeaways and small restaurants, that waste cooking oil must be stored securely and collected by a permitted waste contractor.

It’s after a number of incidents have been reported to the Council and Uisce Eireann where used cooking oil has been poured down drains, over bridges into rivers, or into sewers.

Donegal County Council is warning that businesses disposing of cooking oil is causing blockages, overflows and costly removal in parts of the County.

The Council says that it will carry out inspections of food serving businesses to ensure records are in check.

It’s warned that anyone found to be disposing of cooking oil in an unauthorised manner will face enforcement or prosecution.

Business owners are advised that to dispose of cooking oil, it must be stored in a secure container, with a lid, be leak-free, and secure.

The local authority says routine collection of used cooking oil by a permitted waste contractor should be organised to ensure the business meets its duty of care responsibilities, covered by the Environmental legislation.

The permitted waste contractor will then transport the used cooking oil to an appropriate facility for recycling or disposal.