The demand for EVs across the world is slowing down.

So far this year, 185 electric vehicles have been registered in Donegal, that’s down 34% compared to 2023, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

27% of motorists say charging facilities are their biggest concern.

Also topping the list is battery replacement followed by range anxiety.

Julie Ann Corkery from EY who carried out the repot says they feel demand is still there for EV’s despite the findings: