A cross-border jobs fair will take place in Derry tomorrow, with Donegal businesses taking part.

Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership and the Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services are hosting the fair at the City Hotel from 11am to 3pm.

The event is free and gives people the opportunity to find job opportunities, talk with local employers and improve employment prospects.

For more information, click here: https://shorturl.at/OIALP.