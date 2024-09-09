Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Local Sports Partnerships and Active Disability Ireland to receive €169,000 in funding

Nearly €170,000 is to be awarded to Donegal Local Sports Partnerships and Active Disability Ireland in Dormant Accounts Funding.

Of that, €115,000 was allocated to Hubs, €16,600 to Volunteer Supports, €7,000 to Her Moves and €30,000 to Equality, Diversion & Inclusion.

The Dormant Accounts Funding allows unclaimed funds from accounts in credit institutions in Ireland to be utilised for projects focused on overcoming the barriers and challenges to participation in sport for those who are economically or educationally disadvantaged, or those affected by a disability.

The funding also enables Active Disability Ireland to continue to work with Local Sports Partnerships in delivering training designed to build awareness around people with disabilities participating in community sport and physical activity.

 

