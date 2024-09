The victim of a fatal weekend crash in Quigley’s Point is to be laid to rest this week.

Donna McDermott from Ballymacarthur, Greencastle who was in her 30s died in the two vehicle collision on Friday night at 11:15pm in the Carrowkeel area.

The driver and another passenger of the car Donna was travelling in suffered non life threatening injuries while the driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Donna’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack.