There’s fears someone will be seriously injured or worse unless safety concerns over parking at Errigal Mountain are addressed.

Over the weekend between 150 and 200 cars were parked along the route near the mountain.

In recent times a motorist while travelling along the road narrowly avoided hitting a number of children.

While a long term project is in the works, Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says an interim parking solution urgently needs to be put in place: