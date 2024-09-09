Five arrested for drug and drink driving on Letterkenny roads

It was a busy weekend for Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit as they made a number of arrests.

On Saturday, they arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving and another on suspicion of drug driving.

Meanwhile, three drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug driving last night.

Gardai have warned road users that if you drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you are putting your life and the lives of other road users at risk.

They are encouraging people to get a taxi, family member or friend to drive them home.