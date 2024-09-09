Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Housing Minister urged to clarify if DCB scheme cap increase will be applied retrospectively

A Donegal Deputy has written to the Housing Minister seeking further clarity that the increased Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme cap increase will be available for homeowners who have already commenced remediation works.

It was confirmed in recent days that the amount available under the scheme will increase by 10% with a maximum of €462,000 now available for defective block homeowners.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it would be unjust and unacceptable if homeowners who have already started to carry out remediation works are excluded from the increased grant.

He says homeowners who are experiencing significant financial shortfalls are anxiously awaiting clarification from Minister Darragh O’Brien:

