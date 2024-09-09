Investigation expected on alleged referee assault

A full investigation is expected to take place into an incident on Sunday that saw a Brian McCormick Sports Cup match between Swilly Rovers and Rathmullan Celtic being abandoned early in the second half.

It’s understood that the referee was the alleged subject of a physical attack by a player following the awarding of a penalty.

The matter is expected to be referred to a disciplinary committee hearing and the referee’s official report is likely to be a key factor in determining what action will be taken.