A man in his 20s has been injured in an aggravated burglary in Co Derry.

Shortly before 11:25pm last night, two men, one armed with wooden bats, entered a property in the Glenelly Villas area.

The male occupant was assaulted by both men and taken to hospital with multiple cracked teeth and a cut to the left side of his lip.

Police say they are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.