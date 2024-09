The refurbished Portsalon Pier and the Bunbeg Harbour Pontoon were officially opened today.

A total of €1.7 million was spent on the recently completed works at Portsalon, while €967,000 was invested in the newly constructed pontoon at Bunbeg.

Portsalon and Bunbeg are are among 23 capital projects in Donegal that received funding totalling €19.1 million.

The projects were opened by Minsiter for the Marine Charlie McConalogue and he says the projects are a welcome addition to the communities.