Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

After Greg and the team’s weekend exploits in London, Donal’s in studio for the first show of the week. Hour one pens with a discussion on calls for a reform of the CAO system, we discuss the provision and maintenance of street lighting, and the loss of the Polestar Roundabout traffic lights over the weekend sparks a long discussion……..

Hour two begins with more discussion on the Polestar Roundabout, with Mark saying it’s better without them, there’s more discussion on the dangers posed by parking on the road close to Errigal Mountain, and as the Millennium Forum in Derry prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, we hear of an initiative to commission a play from a brand new writer……………

In Hour three, we preview tonight’s DL Debate with Brendan Devenney, we hear of a special run to commemorate a young man from Derry who died by suicide, and ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day tomorrow, we speak to the HSE about an online training course designed  to help people talk about the issue. Also, we hear from the SCSI about their call for a  special court to settle disputes between renters and landlords………

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 September 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council to investigate claims of unauthorised bituminous coal processing plant in Inishowen

9 September 2024
Donna McDermott
News, Top Stories

Donna McDermott to be laid to rest on Wednesday

9 September 2024
unnamed (35)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears someone will be seriously injured unless parking concerns are address at Errigal Mountain

9 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 September 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council to investigate claims of unauthorised bituminous coal processing plant in Inishowen

9 September 2024
Donna McDermott
News, Top Stories

Donna McDermott to be laid to rest on Wednesday

9 September 2024
unnamed (35)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears someone will be seriously injured unless parking concerns are address at Errigal Mountain

9 September 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to clarify if DCB scheme cap increase will be applied retrospectively

9 September 2024
Bridgend
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bridgend to Derry Route Improvement Project preferred route identified

9 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube