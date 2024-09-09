Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

After Greg and the team’s weekend exploits in London, Donal’s in studio for the first show of the week. Hour one pens with a discussion on calls for a reform of the CAO system, we discuss the provision and maintenance of street lighting, and the loss of the Polestar Roundabout traffic lights over the weekend sparks a long discussion……..

Hour two begins with more discussion on the Polestar Roundabout, with Mark saying it’s better without them, there’s more discussion on the dangers posed by parking on the road close to Errigal Mountain, and as the Millennium Forum in Derry prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, we hear of an initiative to commission a play from a brand new writer……………

In Hour three, we preview tonight’s DL Debate with Brendan Devenney, we hear of a special run to commemorate a young man from Derry who died by suicide, and ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day tomorrow, we speak to the HSE about an online training course designed to help people talk about the issue. Also, we hear from the SCSI about their call for a special court to settle disputes between renters and landlords………