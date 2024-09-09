Public warned to be aware of Gov.ie scam

Gardaí have received a number of reports of a text scam received from ‘Gov.ie’.

They have issued advice to those who may receive these messages.

The scam informs recipients that they are entitled to a household benefits package and other such state benefits, and asks recipients to click on a link to forward their bank details.

Recipients subsequently receive a phone call purporting to be from their bank, informing them that they have been scammed and that the bank now needs to take possession of their bank card.

A courier then calls to their house to collect the bank card.

This scam is claiming to be from MyGovID however similar fraudulent texts and phone calls could be received from other state agencies or legitimate businesses.

An Garda Síochána is warning the public to be wary of any texts they receive requesting personal bank details.

They are saying to never disclose your bank details and PIN and to never hand over your bank card to anyone.