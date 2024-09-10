English finishes third in Switzerland

Letterkenny’s Mark English was among the Irish athletes in action in Switzerland on Monday evening at the prestigious Gala de Castelli event.

The Finn Valley AC man placed an excellent third in the Men’s 800 metres. Fellow Irish Olympian Luke McCann finished just ahead of Mark in second spot, his time of 1.45.33 was just eight-tenths of a second off Mark English’s national best.

The race was won by Gabriel Tual of France.

At the same meet, Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley ended her season with a win, She emerged victorious in the Women’s 400-metres.

Sarah Lavin was fifth in the Women’s 100-metres hurdles, a race won by the Olympic bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.