PSNI make two arrests after serious assault on Friday

Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Sackville Street area of Derry last Friday have made two arrests.

Police say they received a report at around 9pm that a man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Following initial enquiries, they have determined that the man sustained the injuries as a result of an assault, and last evening, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested.

Police are urging anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area between 5pm and 9pm on Friday and witnessed anything, or who has CCTV, dash cam or other footage to contact them.