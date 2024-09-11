Efforts underway to organise defective concrete block protest tomorrow

Efforts are being made to organise a protest tomorrow to highlight the difficulties defective concrete block homeowners continue to encounter in seeking remediation.

The demonstration will coincide with the Fianna Fail selection convention in Letterkenny.

Initial plans indicate the protest involving car enthusiasts and local agricultural groups will take place along the dual carriageway between the Polestar and Lifford roundabouts from 4:30pm.

Organisers say it’s in response to the lack of supports for homeowners, the downgrading of remediation options, the U-turn on retrospective grant scheme enhancement applications, not reviewing IS465 in a timely manner and rejecting a 6 month consultation phase of the IS465 review.