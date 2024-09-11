Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at some of the stories in today’s papers we discuss new searches in East Donegal for Arlene Arkinson and later changes to the Defective Block Redress Scheme and how it may effect some homeowners:

There’s reaction to last nights debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and later we chat to a charity which provides hygiene products to those who can’t afford them:

We discuss apples new Iphone, there’s business news with Chris and later we highlight a first of its kind in Donegal, an accessible, easy read menu: