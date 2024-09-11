Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at some of the stories in today’s papers we discuss new searches in East Donegal for Arlene Arkinson and later changes to the Defective Block Redress Scheme and how it may effect some homeowners:

There’s reaction to last nights debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and later we chat to a charity which provides hygiene products to those who can’t afford them:

We discuss apples new Iphone, there’s business news with Chris and later we highlight a first of its kind in Donegal, an accessible, easy read menu:

Top Stories

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2024
Business Matters, Ep 210: A Syrian beekeeper in Carndonagh, export opportunties and a digital readiness monitor

11 September 2024
Road reopens following earlier crash in Letterkenny

11 September 2024
Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly withdraws ahead Fianna Fail selection convention

11 September 2024
