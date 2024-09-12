Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
60% of students don’t envisage staying in Donegal after secondary school

Over 60% of students say they don’t see themselves staying in Donegal after secondary school.

A recent study, ‘Donegal Transport Report: The Forgotten County Active, transportation in rural areas’ has also revealed that over 90% of students strongly agree that the county needs trains while 54% believe they have been affected by transportation in Donegal.

The Irish Second Level Students Union strongly believes the construction of train lines in Donegal needs to be facilitated.

Cassie Lambe, ISSU Donegal Regional Officer says delivering rail infrastructure would be greatly beneficial to the entire country:

