Finn Harps to consider private ownership model

Finn Harps look set to consider the option of full or partial private ownership in the coming months.

Harps are just one of several clubs who continue to feel the pinch rising running costs but no increase in income.

The bigger picture for the club is a daunting one and the club are exploring a model change that will help them survive in an every changing league.

Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell telling Highland Radio Sport, they plan to take the private ownership concept to the shareholders and supporters.

Finn Harps Ask Fans to Drive Fundraising Draw and Playoff Bid

Finn Harps FC are asking football fans in the Northwest and beyond to back their fundraising draw and also to get behind the team as they take on Longford Town on Friday night, looking to make it three wins in a row and gain further ground in the chase for the playoffs.

The support from the home crowd in the Cobh game was immense. Players and staff have been open about the impact it made on the team and how it helped turn things around to get a vital win, which they backed up with an excellent display in Athlone. On Friday night we need even more from the Harps faithful as we look for three wins on the bounce. Get your tickets now via finnharps.ie/tickets and bring the colour and the noise to Finn Park on Friday night!

Fundraising Draw

Draw tickets cost €10 each, or 3 for €20 or 8 for €50 and the first prize is €5000 cash. Making this draw a big success is vital to covering operational costs. We are asking fans to sell as many tickets as possible before Friday and return them on the night. Away trips to Cork and Kerry following this game highlight the challenge we face as a club.

Outgoings have been cut throughout many areas of the club and income increased in various areas while the support of our fans, volunteers and sponsors has been amazing. Nevertheless, rising costs and our current lack of facilities mean that the challenge of maintaining financial stability grows year after year. Our neighbours in Sligo have shown what can be achieved when a fanbase unites behind a fundraiser, we need to reach similar levels to ensure our otherwise thriving club remains financially viable.

Draw tickets can be purchased via finnharps.ie and any one willing to sell tickets on behalf of the club should contact fundraising@finnharps.ie