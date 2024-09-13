Boil Water Notice issued in the the vicinity of Haw Lane, Lifford

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Eireann has imposed a boil water notice in the vicinity of Haw Lane in Lifford. The utility says as a result of the detection of E. coli and Coliform bacteria from a recent water sample, in addition to low levels of residual chlorine in the water, people should now boil water before consumption. Further water quality monitoring and investigations will now commence.

Approximately 41 residents are within the affected area. It’s not yet known when the notice will be lifted.

Affected customers are being contacted this evening.

Advice –

1: Water must be boiled (rolling boil for 1 minute and then cooled) for:

Drinking

Preparing Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

2: You do not have to boil your water for the following:

Personal hygiene, baths and showers

Flushing of toilets

Watering plants and flowers

3: Caution:

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water

â€¢ If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this BWN is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice

4: Only use Prepared Water (boiled and cooled) for the following situations.

When preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing and preparing salads)

Preparing Infant Formula. Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as â€˜Natural Mineral Waterâ€™ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. â€˜Natural Mineral Waterâ€™ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

5: Always Take Care:

Care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds. Accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

6: How long before the boil water notice can be lifted?

We do not know at present, but Uisce Éireann will continue to liaise and consult with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable