Extension at Colaiste na Carraige to go to tender

Coliste na Carraige has received permission to proceed to tender with its extension plans.

The Carrick secondary school was given the go-ahead to construct a four-room extension under the Department of Education’s Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The extension will consist of a multi-media room, a music room, a metalwork room and a textiles room.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister, Charlie McConalogue, paid tribute to the school’s principal, staff and board of management for their efforts in getting the project to the tender stage.