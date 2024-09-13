Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Extension at Colaiste na Carraige to go to tender

 

Coliste na Carraige has received permission to proceed to tender with its extension plans.

The Carrick secondary school was given the go-ahead to construct a four-room extension under the Department of Education’s Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The extension will consist of a multi-media room, a music room, a metalwork room and a textiles room.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister, Charlie McConalogue, paid tribute to the school’s principal, staff and board of management for their efforts in getting the project to the tender stage.

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-09-13 200125
News, Top Stories

Extension at Colaiste na Carraige to go to tender

13 September 2024
skateboard
News, Top Stories

Proposed Strabane Urban Sports Park to go to planning

13 September 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday September 13th

13 September 2024
diamond derry
News, Top Stories

Shock in Derry as UK government says City Deals are to be ‘paused’

13 September 2024
