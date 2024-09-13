Foyle MLA says Executive must follow through on the Magee Taskforce report

A Foyle MLA says the North’s Economy Minister must answer the challenge set out in the Magee taskforce report published yesterday.

The report outlines how an investment of £700 million will be required to progress commitments secured ahead of it’s action plan later this year.

The Taskforce says there is a stronger unity of purpose than ever before, and a genuine willingness to address historic underinvestment in the North West, but, sustained direct interventions will be required.

Sinead McLaughlin says the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee Campus will be a huge economic catalyst for the region…………………