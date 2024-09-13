FT Report: Finn Harps 1 Longford Town 0

Finn Harps beat Longford Town 1-0 in Friday’s First Division clash in Ballybofey.
The victory was Harps third in a row and brings them back to within a point of the play off places.
Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport from Finn Park:
