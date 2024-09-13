Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FT Report: Finn Harps 1 Longford Town 0

Finn Harps beat Longford Town 1-0 in Friday’s First Division clash in Ballybofey.

The victory was Harps third in a row and brings them back to within a point of the play off places.

Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport from Finn Park:

Screenshot 2024-09-13 200125
News, Top Stories

Extension at Colaiste na Carraige to go to tender

13 September 2024
skateboard
News, Top Stories

Proposed Strabane Urban Sports Park to go to planning

13 September 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday September 13th

13 September 2024
diamond derry
News, Top Stories

Shock in Derry as UK government says City Deals are to be ‘paused’

13 September 2024
