The Government is being urged to prioritise the protection of renters for the remainder of its term.

The Labour Leader says the homeless crisis is being made worse because new tenants can’t find an affordable property to rent.

The RTB reported an 8.1 per cent rent increase for new tenancies in the first 3 months of this year, compared to 5.9 per cent for existing tenants.

Deputy Ivana Bacik says her party’s bill would help protect new tenants: