Letterkenny residents urged to conserve water

Uisce Éireann is appealing to residents in Letterkenny to conserve water.

The utility says it is continuing to experience high levels of demand in the South of the town and is asking people to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.

The surge in demand for water supply is said to have affected reservoir levels for people particularly in elevated properties in the areas of Bomany, Newmills, Roughan, Drumanaught, Conwal, Tullygay and surrounding areas.