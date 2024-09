The HSE has confirmed that Letterkenny University Hospital’s helipad is operational again.

Due to health and safety concerns as a result of lighting issues, the helipad was closed and the Rescue 118 helicopter was instead forced to land more than three kilometres from the hospital at Letterkenny Airfield. From there, casualties were transferred to the hospital via an ambulance.

In a statement, the HSE says the restriction placed on the helipad has been lifted.