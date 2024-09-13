McGarvey urges council to tackle problem of derelict buildings in Ramelton

Donegal County Council has promised to engage with the owners of derelict buildings on The Mall and the quay area in Ramelton, to have them structurally secured and brought back into use.

The issue was raised at a Municipal District meeting this week by Cllr Pauric McGarvey, who was told the team responsible for derelict will liaise with colleagues in the Housing Directorate, who are responsible for dangerous structures.

Cllr McGarvey says the council look into serving Compulsory Purchase Orders if the owners are not taking responsibility for the buildings……….