Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

McGarvey urges council to tackle problem of derelict buildings in Ramelton

Donegal County Council has promised to engage with the owners of derelict buildings on The Mall and the quay area in Ramelton, to have them structurally secured and  brought back into use.

The issue was raised at a Municipal District meeting this week by Cllr Pauric McGarvey, who was told the team responsible for derelict will liaise with colleagues in the Housing Directorate, who are responsible for dangerous structures.

Cllr McGarvey says the council look into serving Compulsory Purchase Orders if the owners are not taking responsibility for the buildings……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-09-12 193325
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bord na Mona inviting early stage entrepreneurs and start-ups to take part in Accelerate programme

13 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-12 173734
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot estate on the market with a guide price of nearly €2.3 million

13 September 2024
ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGarvey urges council to tackle problem of derelict buildings in Ramelton

13 September 2024
Patrick Devine
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for information 20 years after murder of farmer in Claudy

13 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-09-12 193325
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bord na Mona inviting early stage entrepreneurs and start-ups to take part in Accelerate programme

13 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-12 173734
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot estate on the market with a guide price of nearly €2.3 million

13 September 2024
ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGarvey urges council to tackle problem of derelict buildings in Ramelton

13 September 2024
Patrick Devine
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for information 20 years after murder of farmer in Claudy

13 September 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 12th

12 September 2024
Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective Block Protest underway outside FF Selection Convention venue

12 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube