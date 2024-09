The First and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland are in Dublin today for a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

It’s the 28th meeting of the council since it was formed in 1999 – and Simon Harris’ first as Taoiseach.

Its purpose is to boost North-South and Anglo-Irish co-operation.

Speaking on his way into the meeting at Dublin Castle, Taoiseach Simon Harris outlined what would be on the agenda today: