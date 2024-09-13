Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Proposed Strabane Urban Sports Park to go to planning

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee has given the go ahead for the next step in the delivery of a new urban sports park for Strabane.

Members received a report on the public consultation which took place in August, when local people and stakeholders had the opportunity to give their feedback on the concept designs for the proposed park, which is to be located in Ballycolman.

The proposed project will see the development of a sports park to cater for a variety of wheeled sports such as skateboarding, biking and inline skating.

The Committee heard that over 100 people attended the public consultation, and officers received mainly positive feedback on the designs, with most people eager to support the urban park and play park to further enhance the area.

A small number of local residents expressed some concerns about the suitability of the site due to incidents of anti-social behaviour and concerns over the opening and closing of the play park.

Given the positive response to the plans, Members were asked to now consider progressing with further design development in relation to the project and the submission of a formal planning application.

There was unanimous support for the recommendation, which the Chair of the Environment and Regeneration Committee, Alderman Keith Kerrigan, says will be welcome news for the Strabane community.

