Shock in Derry as UK government says City Deals are to be ‘paused’

News that the British government is pausing funding for City and Growth Deal projects is totally unacceptable and deplorable according to a former mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Cllr Sandra Duffy says a pause on the delivery of the local deal would be a major blow to the local economy, and also to businesses and others who have worked tirelessly for years to drive forward this plan to transform the North West region.

In a statement this evening, she says the City and Growth Deal funding represents a historic investment in the region, and it will have absolutely game-changing outcomes for regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential.

She’s written to the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves today urging her to immediately reverse this decision and reinstate this funding.

The SDLP is calling for a special council meeting to consider the situation.

Outgoing party leader and Foyle MP Colm Eastwood says the decision to pause funding is an enormous shock, just days before the Derry deal is due to be signed.