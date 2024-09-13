Two Donegal organisations benefit from CLÁR funding

Two Donegal organisations are to benefit from €2.1 million in CLÁR funding announced today.

The funding will go towards the delivery of 48 vehicles for mobility, cancer care, meals on wheels and community first responders.

Bainistiocht Aras Gaoth Dobhair Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta has received €40,400 for a wheelchair accessible minivan.

Meanwhile, almost €61,000 has been awarded to the Irish Wheelchair Association in Donegal for a wheelchair accessible vehicle including clamping equipment.