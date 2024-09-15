Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sinn Fein calls for commitment to build Casement Park

There’s a call for a commitment to build Casement Park in Belfast.

Sinn Fein is making the call, saying it’s “very disappointing” and “a huge blow” funding for the stadium won’t be going ahead.

The GAA is seeking a meeting with the Northern Secretary of State over the UK Government decision not to fund the redevelopment of the park in time for Euro 2028.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey says if the GAA meets Hilary Benn he must promise it’s rebuilt.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said the €50m pledged by the Irish Government to the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast will remain in place “regardless of the decision around Euro 2028”.

In a statement, Mr Harris said he shares the disappointment that the Euro 2028 games will not be played at Casement Park and that he will meet the GAA in the coming week.

 

