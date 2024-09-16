Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City and Strabane District Council hosting events as part of Good Relations Week 2024

Local groups and organisations in the Derry City and Strabane District Council are hosting a wide range of events as part of Good Relations Week 2024.

The events begin today and will run until Sunday.

Celebrating the theme of ‘OpportUNiTY,’ the events will highlight the action, enthusiasm, and commitment of local groups and organisations in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area in their efforts to foster positive community relations and promote cultural diversity.

The Good Relations Week programme of events will include an exciting mix of workshops, lectures, theatre productions, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, exhibitions, musical performances, and many other exciting events.

The events are designed to demonstrate the strength of communities in working together to break down barriers and creating opportunities to deliver a more inclusive society.

The week shines a light on the positive work going on every day to address societal challenges such as sectarianism, racism, gender inequality, health and well-being, poverty, and education.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr says Good Relations Week is an ideal opportunity to highlight and get involved in some of the crucial work that takes place across the Council area to help build positive relations between the diverse range of cultures and communities.

For more information on Good Relations Week 2024 and to register an event visit: www.goodrelationsweek.com.

