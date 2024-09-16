‘Dysfunctionality’ in Ireland motivates Letterkenny businessman to run in next general election

A Letterkenny businessman says the ‘dysfunctionality’ in Ireland motivated him to put himself forward to run in the next general election.

Gerry McKeever believes a radical change is needed to ensure adequate resources such as housing are in place.

Mr McKeever says the lack of accommodation is one of the main issues affecting people right across the country and is having a serious knock-on effect.

At the moment, he will contest the general election as an Independent but says talks are continuing with a view towards joining the political group, Independent Ireland: