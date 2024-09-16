EV charge points to be installed at five Donegal GAA clubs

Five Donegal sports clubs are set to benefit from funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging points on their grounds as part of a national scheme which will see 220 sports clubs share a €15 million package.

Fine Gael Candidate John McNulty says the money will cover the cost of installing EV charge points, benefiting both club members and visitors.

The five successful Donegal clubs are Portsalon Golf Club, Curragh Athletic, Killygordon, Dunfanaghy Golf Club, Letterkenny Golf Club and Ardara GAA.