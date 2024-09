Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marian Harkin has confirmed she will be a candidate in the next General Election.

Making the announcement this morning, she said she will represent the whole constituency, and has a special affection for Donegal since her days as an MEP.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Ms Harkin says she thought long and hard about whether she would run again, but stressed that ultimately, it’s the people who will decide………