Liquid Therapy’s innovation brings joy of surfing to everyone

Rossnowlagh-based Liquid Therapy has launched Ireland’s first seated surfboard.

This innovative project is a collaboration with Donegal Sports Partnership and is funded by Sport Ireland through the Dormant Accounts Funding.

Designed to enhance accessibility and inclusivity in water sports, the seated surfboard allows individuals of all abilities to experience the joy of surfing.

The new equipment will be officially unveiled for the first time at the Liquid Therapy OPEN this Sunday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the seated surfboard in action and participate in surfing sessions.